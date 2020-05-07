Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.05.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Vista Gold from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.