Vornado Realty Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

Vornado Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 233.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.2%.

NYSE VNO traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 155,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,476. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

In other news, Director William W. Helman purchased 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.74 per share, with a total value of $497,148.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,848. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

