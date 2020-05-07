W W Grainger Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NYSE:GWW)

W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 1.44 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

W W Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. W W Grainger has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W W Grainger to earn $17.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

GWW stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $281.16. 27,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28. W W Grainger has a 12-month low of $200.61 and a 12-month high of $346.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Gabelli upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair upgraded W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.80.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

