Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given a $114.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has been assigned a $114.00 target price by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 51,945,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,156,332. The company has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

