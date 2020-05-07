Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 279.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,892 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $211,746.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,569.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.80. 4,557,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,819,469. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

