WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Shares of WEC opened at $84.94 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEC. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.64.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

