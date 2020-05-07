Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The company had a trading volume of 626,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $81.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

