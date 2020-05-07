Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $250.55 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

Shares of WLKP opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a market capitalization of $665.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.

In related news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Also, CEO Albert Chao acquired 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,926.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 57,550 shares of company stock worth $747,041 over the last three months.

WLKP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.