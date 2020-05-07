Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Westrock stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.56. Westrock has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $44.39.

Get Westrock alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 46.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.