Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

WWD traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. 510,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wood & Company cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

