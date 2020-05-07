Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.
WWD traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.18. 510,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day moving average of $100.52. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.
Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile
Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.
