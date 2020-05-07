Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WH opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.65. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on WH shares. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.11.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 5,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,122.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,157,900. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

