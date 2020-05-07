XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 152,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $6,973,804.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

