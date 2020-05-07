Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 6th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $73.41 million and $31.47 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, DDEX, Upbit and OOOBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.02216359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00180552 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00065603 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,398,814,317 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,107,347,164 tokens. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Gate.io, DEx.top, OKEx, Korbit, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), FCoin, Radar Relay, OOOBTC, Tokenomy, AirSwap, Bithumb, IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinhub, GOPAX, Hotbit, DDEX, WazirX, Koinex, UEX, Upbit, Coinone, Zebpay, DragonEX, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bitbns, BitForex and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

