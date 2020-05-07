Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issues Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share.

Zogenix stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

