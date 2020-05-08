$0.02 EPS Expected for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. Seanergy Maritime reported earnings of ($3.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, June 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a negative return on equity of 49.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHIP. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.14 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.15. 233,006,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,202,256. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

