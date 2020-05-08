-$0.49 EPS Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.69) and the highest is ($0.30). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.20). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 125.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.57. 945,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 3.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

