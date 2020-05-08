$0.61 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABCB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, Director Robert P. Lynch bought 5,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson bought 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders have bought 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

