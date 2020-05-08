-$0.73 EPS Expected for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.73) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.62). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.80) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $20.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AERI. JMP Securities restated an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 2,413,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 582,540 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,211,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,294,000 after buying an additional 116,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1,833.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,035,000 after buying an additional 1,099,936 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AERI stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.45. 1,469,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

