-$0.87 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.87) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.56). Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 970%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

SNBR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.73. 410,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $797.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.22. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,286 shares of company stock valued at $808,253. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

