10,229 Shares in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Purchased by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. Elastic makes up approximately 1.1% of William Marsh Rice University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,972,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 645,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Elastic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in Elastic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,199,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 24.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,124,000 after purchasing an additional 607,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Elastic by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,650,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,101,000 after purchasing an additional 513,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.72. 628,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. Elastic NV has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 41.56% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,433,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,250 shares of company stock worth $2,776,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

