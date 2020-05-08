115,445 Shares in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000. Aperture Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $35.10. 2,213,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,074. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

