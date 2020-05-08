143,600 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,736,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,537 shares of company stock worth $7,746,113 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

GILD traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 13,475,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

