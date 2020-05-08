14,505 Shares in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Weis Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Weis Markets by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.72. 18,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.05. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $55.05.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

