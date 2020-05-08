145,710 Shares in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Universal Technical Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of UTI traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.30. 12,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,495. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.10 million, a P/E ratio of -43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.