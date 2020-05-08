159,435 Shares in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 159,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,237,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $815,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $662,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 701,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

