18,248 Shares in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) Bought by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XCUR. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Exicure by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exicure in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of XCUR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 260,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,687. Exicure Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XCUR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Exicure in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Exicure Company Profile

