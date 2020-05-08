18,360 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE makes up 1.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,474 shares of company stock worth $26,248,029. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,475. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.27.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

