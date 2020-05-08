186,387 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 186,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,000. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.6% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in S&P Global by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in S&P Global by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.75.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.58. 1,282,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,762. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $258.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.72. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

