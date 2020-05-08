2,016 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 59,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $10,345,000. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 273,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 33.9% during the first quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,662,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 421,340 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 29,833,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,028,292. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

