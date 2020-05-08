207,911 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 207,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. iShares Global Energy ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,795,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,533,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 754,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 316,447 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 749,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 291,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 56,394 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.22. The company had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,222. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.19.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

