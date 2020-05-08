20,955 Shares in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) Bought by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,955 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $6,152,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 144,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 132,823 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 477,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 99,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 458,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BZUN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $29.73. 444,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 2.19. Baozun Inc has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BZUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

