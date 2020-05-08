220,744 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after acquiring an additional 596,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 19,345.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 394,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,941,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after acquiring an additional 346,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $109,182.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock worth $1,559,061. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. 33,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $671.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1,342.66 and a beta of 2.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.