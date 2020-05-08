245,600 Shares in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 245,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 47.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,833,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,028,292. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.68.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

