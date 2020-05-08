290,910 Shares in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Purchased by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,789,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Luna Innovations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNA. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 422,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 299,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 1.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.49. The company had a trading volume of 195,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,637. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNA. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities cut Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

