30,669 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. Monster Beverage accounts for 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,557,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,153,000 after acquiring an additional 684,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,436,000 after buying an additional 173,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,450. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $61.75. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.