31,292 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. Vail Resorts makes up about 1.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTN shares. TheStreet cut Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.91.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.51. 587,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

