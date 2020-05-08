31,320 Shares in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 302.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 51,392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 456.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 107,496 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $3,130,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at about $6,067,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chegg from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of Chegg stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,130,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -539.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.95. Chegg Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 47,376 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,842,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,761 shares of company stock worth $15,246,126. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

