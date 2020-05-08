40,000 Shares in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Purchased by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000. Regency Centers comprises about 1.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,602,000 after acquiring an additional 269,047 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,589,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,558,000 after acquiring an additional 353,566 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. 1,454,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,162. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.22. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REG shares. TheStreet cut Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

