426 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 16.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 58.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 11.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 10.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC traded up $1.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.46. 75,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $211.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79 and a beta of -0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). WD-40 had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

