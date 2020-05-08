4NEW Price Tops $0.0002 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Exrates, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $12,913.07 and approximately $2,589.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.31 or 0.02104024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00174080 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00066681 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

