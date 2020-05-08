51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ JOBS traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.00. 13,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,463. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.17.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.12 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in 51job by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of 51job by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in 51job by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

