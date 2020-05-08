51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Trading 8% Higher

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) shares rose 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.88 and last traded at $60.38, approximately 257,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 182,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in 51job by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 44,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51job by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,129,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,858,000 after acquiring an additional 395,983 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in 51job by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 132,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in 51job by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

