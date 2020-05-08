61,400 Shares in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CyrusOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -242.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.70.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $341,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,458.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,020. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.