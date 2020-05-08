6,772 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Purchased by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 202,009 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $25.77.

