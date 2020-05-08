940 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Acquired by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after buying an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $100.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,914. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $108.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,411 shares of company stock worth $3,622,196. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.65.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

