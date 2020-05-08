A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Shares Up 8.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) shares shot up 8.7% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $15.27, 106,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 413% from the average session volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 0.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $414,000. 17.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90 and a beta of -0.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

