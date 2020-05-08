AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of AAON traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 0.72. AAON has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded AAON from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut AAON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

