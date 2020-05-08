Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.90. Aaron’s posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. TheStreet downgraded Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 84.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 541,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 247,670 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 692.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 851,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAN traded up $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.35. 1,567,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

