Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 3.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,736 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 378,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,844,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cfra lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 7,254,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,067,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,746.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,721 shares of company stock worth $15,584,659 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

