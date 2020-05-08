AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892,919 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.12% of AbbVie worth $135,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $84.16. 1,626,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,454,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

